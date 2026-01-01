Publishers take on Google over AI and copyright

The publishers are pushing for an order to stop Google from using their work and want all copied material destroyed. They argue that Gemini spits out content that can replace original books—like textbook chapters or summaries—which hits their business hard.

What's next?

Publishers say they bring stronger legal firepower to the fight.

Maria Pallante from the Association of American Publishers put it simply: publishers know what's at stake here.

This case is part of a bigger debate about whether AI training counts as "fair use," and the source gives no specific timeline for key court decisions.