Russia is building its own version of Starlink
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Elon Musk's "genius" while announcing plans to develop a Russian version of the Starlink satellite communications system. The announcement was made during a summit with African leaders in Moscow. Putin said he is in touch with the controlling shareholder of Starlink, which is operated by Musk's SpaceX.
Military application
Russia's Rassvet constellation being developed for military use
The Russian version of the satellite communications system, dubbed the Rassvet constellation, is being developed for military use.
Putin lauded Musk's achievement of having more than 5,000 satellites in orbit and said that Russia is only taking its first steps toward a similar goal.
The actual number of active SpaceX satellites is estimated at around 10,000.
Satellite controversy
Musk restricted Starlink for Ukraine in mid-October
Musk's military version of Starlink, called Starshield, was restricted in mid-October.
This restriction prevented Ukraine from carrying out medium drone attacks and affected some of its anti-drone air defenses.
Initially, Musk denied throttling the internet connection but later admitted to closing a loophole where civilian Starlink was being used by the military.
Communication concerns
Russia, US in touch over satellite communications
Putin said they are in close contact with their American partners, including Musk, to ensure that they don't interfere with each other's operations in orbit.
He stressed the need for maintaining a certain level of discipline and order.
Notably, Starlink doesn't work in Russia and its use by Russia inside Ukraine was restricted earlier this year.