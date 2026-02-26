PWD Sewa app gets a major upgrade: Check new features
Delhi's PWD just upgraded its Sewa app, making it way simpler to report and track issues like potholes, broken streetlights, and sanitation problems.
Now, you can quickly sign up, pick a complaint type, upload photos, and drop a pin on the map.
Each report gets a unique reference number so you can check updates in real time.
You can now track your complaints in real-time
The refreshed dashboard shows if your complaint is assigned, being worked on, or resolved—with clear timelines and notifications.
You can look back at old complaints or leave feedback after things get fixed.
On the official side, staff can assign tasks and share before-and-after pics so everyone stays accountable.
QR codes on road signs
PWD is adding QR codes to all road signs—QR codes that may later be integrated with the PWD Sewa mobile application to allow citizens to lodge complaints.
PWD did not specify a warranty period in the source; warranty duration unverified.
This move also aims to address past issues flagged by national audits about sign quality across Delhi.