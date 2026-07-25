Qantas's new ultra long-range Airbus just flew over 17,000km

The Airbus A350-1000ULR is designed to operate some of the longest commercial flights in the world.

It can fly non-stop for up to 22 hours, making it ideal for Qantas's planned Sydney to London direct route. The service is expected to start in October 2027.

The aircraft has a larger fuel tank than other models, enabling it to cover ultra-long-haul routes of nearly 18,500km.