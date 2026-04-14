Qlik and ServiceNow partner to add AI to workplace tools
Qlik (the data analytics professionals) and ServiceNow (the workflow experts) are joining forces to make workplace tools a lot smarter.
Their new partnership is all about using AI to help businesses spot important patterns in their data, so teams can make quicker, more confident decisions.
As Qlik put it, workflows and agents act with richer context and deliver better outcomes with AI is a big opportunity right now.
Qlik, ServiceNow link insights to operations
By combining Qlik's analytics with ServiceNow's Workflow Data Fabric, the two companies want to connect insights from all sorts of business systems directly into day-to-day operations.
This means less guesswork and more reliable information when making decisions, something Pramod Mahadevan of ServiceNow says will help organizations trust their data even more.