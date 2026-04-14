Qlik and ServiceNow partner to add AI to workplace tools Technology Apr 14, 2026

Qlik (the data analytics professionals) and ServiceNow (the workflow experts) are joining forces to make workplace tools a lot smarter.

Their new partnership is all about using AI to help businesses spot important patterns in their data, so teams can make quicker, more confident decisions.

As Qlik put it, workflows and agents act with richer context and deliver better outcomes with AI is a big opportunity right now.