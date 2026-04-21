QNu Labs deploys 1,000+ kilometer quantum network for India defense

Sunil Gupta says system detects hacks

Gupta calls his tech a game-changer because it can spot hacking attempts by connecting cities through secure telecom nodes.

While defense is the main focus right now, there's growing buzz from banks and other businesses wanting this level of security too.

QNu Labs offers both hardware and software options for different needs, but Gupta notes switching over takes careful planning since most systems aren't built for quantum tech yet.