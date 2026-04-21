QNu Labs deploys 1,000+ kilometer quantum network for India defense
QNu Labs, based in Bengaluru, is rolling out quantum communication networks for India's defense forces, stretching beyond 1,000km.
This move builds on its earlier success with a 1,000-kilometer network under the National Quantum Mission.
CEO Sunil Gupta explained that its system uses quantum mechanics to keep encryption keys ultra-secure, making digital communication much safer.
Sunil Gupta says system detects hacks
Gupta calls his tech a game-changer because it can spot hacking attempts by connecting cities through secure telecom nodes.
While defense is the main focus right now, there's growing buzz from banks and other businesses wanting this level of security too.
QNu Labs offers both hardware and software options for different needs, but Gupta notes switching over takes careful planning since most systems aren't built for quantum tech yet.