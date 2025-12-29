Next Article
Quadrantid meteor shower peaks tonight: What to know
The Quadrantid meteor shower is lighting up the sky overnight from January 3-4, 2026.
While this shower can produce up to 120 meteors per hour, a bright full moon means you'll likely spot around 10 per hour this year.
Even with fewer meteors, the Quadrantids are known for their bold fireballs—definitely worth a look if you're up late.
How and where to watch (plus what's next)
To catch the best view, face north toward the handle of the Big Dipper; that's near where these meteors appear.
The Quadrantids come from asteroid debris burning up as Earth passes through it.
If you love sky shows, keep an eye out for a total lunar eclipse in March and a solar eclipse in August—2026 is shaping up to be big for astronomy fans!