Qualcomm and ASUS unveil Ascent QN10 mini PC at Computex
Qualcomm and ASUS just unveiled the ASUS Ascent QN10, a mini PC that made its debut at Computex 2026.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite chip, this little desktop is all about bringing serious AI muscle to your desk, whether you're working, coding, or just want smart features at home.
It's also a big move for Qualcomm as it steps into compact desktops after focusing on laptops.
Sub 0.7L PC runs local AI
Don't let its size fool you: the Ascent QN10 is under 0.7-liter but packs an NPU that handles up to 80 TOPS for local AI tasks.
You can run apps like Claude Desktop and OpenAI Codex right on the device, so you don't have to rely on the cloud (hello, better privacy).
Plus, it supports four 4K displays and has seven USB ports for all your gear.
Qualcomm highlights hardware and software security
Qualcomm highlighted strong hardware and software security layers in the QN10.
It's designed for everything from AI-assisted coding and software testing to digital signage setups, basically anywhere you want smart processing without taking up space.