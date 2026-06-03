Qualcomm and ASUS unveil Ascent QN10 mini PC at Computex

Sub 0.7L PC runs local AI

Don't let its size fool you: the Ascent QN10 is under 0.7-liter but packs an NPU that handles up to 80 TOPS for local AI tasks.

You can run apps like Claude Desktop and OpenAI Codex right on the device, so you don't have to rely on the cloud (hello, better privacy).

Plus, it supports four 4K displays and has seven USB ports for all your gear.