Qualcomm India achieves 2nm chip design tape-out: What it means?

Qualcomm Technologies has announced the successful tape-out of its 2nm chip design from its India engineering centers in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The milestone highlights India's growing prominence as a global center for advanced chip design. The achievement was displayed at Qualcomm's Bengaluru facility during a visit by Ashwini Vaishnaw , Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT.

Global impact India's role in advanced semiconductor innovation grows The successful tape-out of the 2nm chip design emphasizes Qualcomm's extensive engineering presence in India, its largest outside the US. The company said this achievement highlights India's growing importance in advanced semiconductor innovation. Vaishnaw noted that "India is increasingly at the center of how advanced semiconductor technologies are being designed for the future," highlighting this development as a testament to India's evolving design ecosystem and its ambition to establish a globally competitive semiconductor industry.

Team contribution Qualcomm's investment in India Qualcomm has been investing in India for over two decades, building capabilities across wireless, compute, AI, and system-level engineering. The company's India teams contribute to design implementation, validation, AI optimization, and system integration. They support global architecture and platforms that power billions of devices worldwide. Srini Maddali, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm India said the 2nm tape-out is a validation of the engineering depth in the country.

