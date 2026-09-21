Qualcomm announces Googlebooks with Dell and HP, featuring Gemini intelligence
Technology
Qualcomm announced the first-ever Googlebooks, teaming up with Dell and HP.
These new laptops run on the Snapdragon X Elite chip and come packed with Gemini Intelligence, which means smarter AI features and smoother syncing between your laptop and Android devices.
Preorders are already live if you're looking for something fresh.
Googlebooks have a 12-core processor
These Googlebooks aren't your average laptops: they have a super-fast 12-core processor, handle AI tasks easily, and let you access emails or calendars across devices with tools like Cast my Apps and Magic Pointer.
You also get native support for Android apps, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and the ability to connect up to three 4K screens at once.
Basically: more power, better connections, and less hassle.