Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon predicts agentic AI will replace smartphones
Qualcomm's CEO, Cristiano Amon, just shared a bold vision at Computex 2026: he thinks "Agentic AI" systems, smart digital assistants that can handle complex tasks on their own, will soon take over from smartphones as our main tech companions.
He called 2026 "the year of agents," explaining these AI helpers will be everywhere, from your phone to your car, quietly making life and work smoother by acting on your preferences without you even asking.
Qualcomm builds Dragonfly, partners Tata Electronics
To make this future real, Qualcomm is building energy-efficient hardware designed for powerful AI and working on its new Dragonfly platform.
The company is also teaming up with Tata Electronics in India to create smarter car tech.
With big research centers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Amon says Qualcomm is committed to leading the way so these advanced AI agents can become part of everyday life soon.