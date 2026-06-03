Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon predicts agentic AI will replace smartphones Technology Jun 03, 2026

Qualcomm's CEO, Cristiano Amon, just shared a bold vision at Computex 2026: he thinks "Agentic AI" systems, smart digital assistants that can handle complex tasks on their own, will soon take over from smartphones as our main tech companions.

He called 2026 "the year of agents," explaining these AI helpers will be everywhere, from your phone to your car, quietly making life and work smoother by acting on your preferences without you even asking.