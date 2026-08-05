Qualcomm debuts 8-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chip

This version runs with two Adreno GPU slices (instead of three) at 1.2 GHz and slightly less high-speed memory, but still packs in top-tier Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for fast connections.

The first phone to feature this chip will be the Redmi K100 Pro, launching in China on August 11, with a big OLED screen, IP68 water resistance, and a massive battery that supports super-fast charging, definitely one to watch if you like cutting-edge tech.