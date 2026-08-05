Qualcomm debuts 8-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chip
Technology
Qualcomm is set to debut the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series chipset, a fresh eight-core processor built for speed.
It keeps the same powerful CPU setup as the regular Gen 5, but dials back the GPU a bit to balance performance and efficiency.
Redmi K100 Pro 1st with chip
This version runs with two Adreno GPU slices (instead of three) at 1.2 GHz and slightly less high-speed memory, but still packs in top-tier Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for fast connections.
The first phone to feature this chip will be the Redmi K100 Pro, launching in China on August 11, with a big OLED screen, IP68 water resistance, and a massive battery that supports super-fast charging, definitely one to watch if you like cutting-edge tech.