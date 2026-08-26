Qualcomm's new chip breaks 5GHz clock speed barrier
What's the story
Qualcomm has announced that its next-generation Oryon CPU will be capable of reaching clock speeds of up to a staggering 5GHz. The tech giant revealed this ahead of the Snapdragon Summit next month. This is a major leap in smartphone chipset technology, which has been evolving rapidly over the years with companies like Apple and Qualcomm leading the charge.
Design details
Custom design allows for higher clock speeds
The new Oryon CPU is a fully custom design, with Qualcomm controlling everything from the microarchitecture to the entire CPU subsystem.
This level of control is one of the reasons why they can push clock speeds all the way up to 5GHz.
But that's not all; Qualcomm is also focusing heavily on IPC (instructions per clock), which determines how much work a CPU can complete per clock cycle.
Cache innovation
Oryon FlexCache for improved performance
Qualcomm has also introduced the Oryon FlexCache, a new cache architecture that allows different CPU cores to access the same dynamically allocated cache pool.
This is different from assigning a fixed amount of cache to individual cores.
The company says this will particularly help with workloads that constantly move between different CPU cores, improving performance in gaming and multitasking scenarios.
Upcoming event
Two Snapdragon 8 Elite chips to be showcased
Qualcomm has not yet revealed the full details of its next-generation Snapdragon platform.
However, the company has teased that it will showcase two Snapdragon 8 Elite chips at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit 2026.
The event is scheduled to take place from September 22 to September 24 in Hawaii, where we can expect more information about these advanced chipsets.