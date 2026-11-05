Qualcomm shifts focus to data centers amid smartphone sales slump

Qualcomm anticipates its data center business will grow rapidly, expecting around $650 million in revenue from this segment in Q1 2027.

The company expects this figure to balloon to $5 billion by the end of 2027 and reach a whopping $15 billion by 2029.

Given that Qualcomm's total revenue for 2026 was $10.4 billion, these projections indicate a major shift toward data centers as a key revenue driver.