Qualcomm unveils Wi-Fi 8 chips with speeds up to 12Gbps

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest AI-ready connectivity solutions, including the FastConnect 8800 and new Dragonwing Wi-Fi 8 platforms. The highlight of the launch is the Qualcomm FastConnect 8800 Mobile Connectivity System, which is the first mobile system with a 4x4 Wi-Fi radio setup. It can reach peak speeds of up to an impressive 11.6Gbps—twice as fast as its predecessor.

Advanced capabilities The new system integrates Wi-Fi 8, Bluetooth 7, and more The FastConnect 8800 also provides up to three times the gigabit range of its predecessor. It integrates Wi-Fi 8 (802.11bn), Bluetooth 7, Ultra Wideband (802.15.4ab), and Thread 1.5 into a single chip built on a 6nm process node for better integration and efficiency. The new system also features Bluetooth High Data Throughput, which increases speeds from 2Mbps to an impressive 7.5Mbps for improved audio quality, faster file transfers, and seamless multi-device usage experience.

Enhanced interaction Proximity AI is another notable feature of the FastConnect 8800 The FastConnect 8800 also introduces Proximity AI, which combines Wi-Fi Ranging, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, UWB, and GPS to enable precise interactions with nearby devices. This feature can be especially useful for locating misplaced earbuds or smart tags. The new system is also a significant upgrade over older models like the premium Wi-Fi lineup that offered speeds of up to 5.8Gbps but lacked these advanced capabilities.

AI integration Dragonwing Wi-Fi 8 networking platforms for AI-powered routers and gateways Qualcomm's new Dragonwing Wi-Fi 8 Networking Platforms are designed to make routers, gateways, and enterprise access points AI-powered systems. The Dragonwing NPro A8 Elite uses a 5x5 Wi-Fi 8 radio system that boosts throughput by up to 40% at normal distances and cuts daily energy use by up to an impressive 30% compared to the last generation.

