Quantum sensors join global hunt for elusive dark matter
Scientists are racing to find dark matter—the invisible stuff that makes up a significant portion of the universe but hasn't been directly detected yet.
At Texas A&M, researchers are using ultracold quantum sensors to spot the tiniest signals from possible dark-matter particles, as part of a system called TESSERACT that can catch even super-rare events.
Why does this matter?
Dr. Rupak Mahapatra says searching for dark matter is like "describing an elephant by feeling its tail"—it's tricky and you only get tiny clues at a time.
But thanks to new tech, they're almost able to detect single hits from dark-matter particles, moving beyond indirect inference from theory.
If they succeed, we could finally connect mysterious cosmic gravity to real, measurable particles—turning science fiction into science fact.