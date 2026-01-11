Quantum sensors join global hunt for elusive dark matter

Why does this matter?

Dr. Rupak Mahapatra says searching for dark matter is like "describing an elephant by feeling its tail"—it's tricky and you only get tiny clues at a time.

But thanks to new tech, they're almost able to detect single hits from dark-matter particles, moving beyond indirect inference from theory.

If they succeed, we could finally connect mysterious cosmic gravity to real, measurable particles—turning science fiction into science fact.