How to quickly access Help Center on Flipkart app
What's the story
Navigating the Flipkart app to seek help can be pretty easy if you know where to look.
The 'Help Center' is pretty much designed to offer users quick solutions and support for their queries.
Be it an order-related issue, product-related query, or account issue, you can access the help center in a jiffy.
Here's how you can get in touch for help.
Start here
Open the Flipkart app
Start by launching the Flipkart app on your smartphone.
Make sure that you are logged into your account to get personalized support options.
Now, head over to the "My Account" section at the bottom right corner of your screen.
This section houses all personal settings and options related to your account management.
Get assistance
Select 'Help Center' option
Within "My Account," scroll down until you see an option saying "Help Center."
Tap on it to enter a dedicated space where you'll find a number of topics covered about common issues faced by users, like order tracking or payment problems.
This centralized hub is designed for easy navigation, so finding answers becomes hassle-free.
Choose your path
Explore topics or contact support directly
Once inside the Help Center, go through various topics listed under different categories like orders, payments, returns, etc.
These may address any concerns directly without needing any further assistance from customer service representatives.
However, if required, there's always an option available allowing direct contact via chat or call feature. This ensures prompt resolution of queries when needed most effectively possible.