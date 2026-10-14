Rajiv Gandhi International Airport launched digital lost and found platform
Lost something at Hyderabad Airport? You can now report and track your missing items instantly, thanks to a new digital platform launched on Monday.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport's system puts everything in one place, making it way easier to see what's happening with your lost stuff: you can report lost items, track requests, and communicate with the Lost and Found team through a single interface, with real-time status updates.
Airport portal emails unique reference ID
Just head to the Lost and Found portal, fill out a quick form with your details and a description (bonus points if you upload a photo), and hit submit.
You'll get a unique reference ID by email so you can check the status of your item at any time online.
It's all about making things transparent and stress-free while you travel.