Rare 6-planet parade lights up skies on February 28

Skywatchers are in for a rare treat as six planets—Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Jupiter—will appear together in the evening sky this Saturday. The celestial event will be visible shortly after sunset when the planets will appear grouped from the perspective of an observer on Earth. NASA confirmed this extraordinary occurrence, saying, "On February 28, we will see not one, not two but six planets in the evening sky."

Viewing tips Uranus, Neptune require optical assistance to spot The planetary parade will be visible for several days, but four of the six planets—Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn—should be visible to the naked eye if weather permits. However, Uranus and Neptune will require optical assistance to spot them. NASA also cautioned that Mercury can sometimes be difficult to spot due to its position in the sky.

Identification guide NASA planetary scientist shares tips to distinguish between planets, stars Planetary scientist Sara Mazrouei from Humber College in Canada, shared a simple tip to distinguish between planets and stars. She said, "If it's twinkling, it's a star. If it is not twinkling, it's a planet." This will be particularly helpful for those trying to spot the six-planet alignment in the night sky.

Advertisement