Rare comet to make closest pass by Earth in April
Heads up, skywatchers!
A rare comet called C/2026 A1 (MAPS), discovered this January in Chile, is making a close pass by the Sun on April 4 and will swing closest to Earth—about 19 million km away—on April 5.
For astronomy fans, it's a cool chance to catch a sungrazer that set a discovery record for its distance from the Sun.
How to spot the comet
You'll get your best shot at spotting the comet just after sunset during the first week of April, low in the southwest sky.
Grab some binoculars or use an app like Stellarium for help.
If you're in southern India, you're in luck—the view should be clearer there thanks to less glare on the horizon.