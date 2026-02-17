Rare G5 geomagnetic storm dazzles Earth, disrupts tech
A rare G5 geomagnetic storm in May 2024 just put on a global light show, making auroras visible way beyond the usual polar zones.
This massive solar event was sparked by powerful eruptions from two active regions on the Sun, sending solar winds racing toward Earth and shaking up our planet's magnetic field.
Auroras visible far beyond polar regions
People as far south as the Florida Keys, Hawaii, the Yucatan, the Bahamas, Jamaica and Puerto Rico and Portugal, Spain, Sardinia, Algeria and the Canary Islands caught brilliant auroras, many of them captured by cameras rather than clearly seen by the naked eye.
The colorful skies even showed up in Asia and Australia, filling social media feeds with jaw-dropping photos.
Storm's impact on Earth and technology
The storm squeezed Earth's protective plasma layer down to 20% of its normal size, heated the upper atmosphere past 2,100°F, and even lofted heavy nitrogen particles to higher altitudes.
On top of that, it caused radio blackouts, GPS glitches (leading to drone crashes), rerouted flights in May 2024, and made satellites work harder against extra drag.