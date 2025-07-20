Rare interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is zooming past Mars: Details here

Comet bigger than its famous predecessors

At about 19.31km wide, 3I/ATLAS is bigger than its famous predecessors.

The Gemini North telescope in Hawai'i caught it sporting a dense cloud of gas and dust around its icy core.

Scientists think this comet might be older than our solar system itself and likely comes from the far edge of the Milky Way—a once-in-a-lifetime chance to study material from another star system.