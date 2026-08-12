Rare partial solar eclipse over 90% coverage across Wales tonight
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers!
Wales is getting a rare partial solar eclipse this evening, with over 90% of the sun covered by the moon between 6:17pm and 8:06pm.
It's the most dramatic eclipse the UK has seen since 1999, and you won't catch another like it until September 2090.
Best Wales viewing spots and safety
Top spots in Wales include Strumble Head in Pembrokeshire (up to 96% coverage), Cardiff, Rhossili Bay, Craig Goch Dam, and Rest Bay Beach.
For the best view, find a clear western horizon, and remember: never look directly at the sun!
Use eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector to protect your eyes while soaking in this cosmic show.