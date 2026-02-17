Rare planetary alignment to occur on February 28 Technology Feb 17, 2026

Mark your calendars for February 28, 2026—a rare chance to see six planets align after sunset.

Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible without any gear, although Mercury will be very low above the western horizon, may set quickly and can be difficult to spot; binoculars or a clear, unobstructed western horizon may help, while Uranus and Neptune will need binoculars or a telescope.