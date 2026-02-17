Rare planetary alignment to occur on February 28
Mark your calendars for February 28, 2026—a rare chance to see six planets align after sunset.
Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible without any gear, although Mercury will be very low above the western horizon, may set quickly and can be difficult to spot; binoculars or a clear, unobstructed western horizon may help, while Uranus and Neptune will need binoculars or a telescope.
How to spot the planets
Head outside about 30 minutes after sunset and find a clear view of the western horizon.
Look for bright Venus to help spot faint Mercury nearby; Jupiter should stand out easily.
Apps like Star Walk 2 can help you track exactly where each planet is from your location.
What else to see in the night sky?
Venus and Mercury will be low near the western horizon with Saturn just above them.
Uranus sits higher up in the west, while Jupiter hangs out southeast near a nearly full Moon.
Even though these worlds are millions of kilometers apart, they'll all appear close together for one awesome night.