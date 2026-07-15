Rare T. rex fossil goes under the hammer for $50M

The skeleton of Gus is 38 feet long and 12.5 feet tall, making it one of the largest T. rexes ever found.

It consists of 183 fossil bone elements, making it about 61% complete by bone count or 75% to 80% complete by mass.

The specimen has an exceptionally preserved skull with all six dentitions and includes rarely found components such as a wishbone, a complete pelvis, and both feet.