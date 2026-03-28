Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2026 nominations open, Jitendra Singh praises scientists
Nominations are now live for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) 2026, India's big awards celebrating standout work in science, tech, and innovation.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh described the RVP as a salute to the commitment of scientists and innovators who are contributing to national progress, highlighting just how much these efforts matter.
Four award categories, self-nomination allowed
There are four award categories: Vigyan Ratna (lifetime achievement), Vigyan Shri (distinguished contributions), Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (for young scientists up to 45 years of age), and Vigyan Team (for groups of three or more).
Fields like agri-science, atomic energy, and space science are all included.
You can even nominate yourself!
Applications are open online from March 28 to May 11 through the Ministry of Home Affairs portal.