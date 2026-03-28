Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2026 nominations open, Jitendra Singh praises scientists

Four award categories, self-nomination allowed

There are four award categories: Vigyan Ratna (lifetime achievement), Vigyan Shri (distinguished contributions), Vigyan Yuva-Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (for young scientists up to 45 years of age), and Vigyan Team (for groups of three or more).

Fields like agri-science, atomic energy, and space science are all included.

You can even nominate yourself!

Applications are open online from March 28 to May 11 through the Ministry of Home Affairs portal.