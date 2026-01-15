Raspberry Pi 5 gets a serious AI boost with new HAT+ 2

The AI HAT+ 2 works with any Raspberry Pi 5 (1GB, 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB) and connects via PCIe. At $130 (starter kits available), it can deliver LLM responses faster than the Pi's CPU in some tests.

How does it compare to the old version?

This new model increases performance compared with the original AI HAT+, delivering 40 TOPS versus the original's 13 TOPS and 26 TOPS options, thanks to its faster chip and built-in RAM for handling larger projects.

If you're into experimenting or learning with AI on a budget, this upgrade makes life much easier—and a lot more fun.