Raspberry Pi 5 gets a serious AI boost with new HAT+ 2
Raspberry Pi just dropped the AI HAT+ 2, a powerful add-on for the Raspberry Pi 5.
With its upgraded Hailo-10H chip (40 TOPS) and 8GB RAM, this board is all about running bigger, faster AI models—think Llama3.2 and Qwen2.5-Coder—right on your Pi.
What's inside and how fast is it?
The AI HAT+ 2 works with any Raspberry Pi 5 (1GB, 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB) and connects via PCIe.
At $130 (starter kits available), it can deliver LLM responses faster than the Pi's CPU in some tests.
How does it compare to the old version?
This new model increases performance compared with the original AI HAT+, delivering 40 TOPS versus the original's 13 TOPS and 26 TOPS options, thanks to its faster chip and built-in RAM for handling larger projects.
If you're into experimenting or learning with AI on a budget, this upgrade makes life much easier—and a lot more fun.