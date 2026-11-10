Razer unveils Hammerhead V3 Chroma earbuds with active noise cancelation
Technology
Razer's new Hammerhead V3 Chroma earbuds are here for gamers who want crisp sound and zero lag.
Launching November 9, 2026, these USB-C-wired buds pack active noise cancelation and RGB lighting, so you get both focus and style while playing.
11-mm dynamic driver and 6-mm tweeter
The V3 Chroma features an 11-mm dynamic driver and a 6-mm tweeter for rich audio, plus a flush USB-C connector that's comfy for mobile gaming.
At $80, they're more affordable than Razer's wireless HyperSpeed model ($130).
Just a heads-up: the wired design might not fit every mobile controller setup, but it still works better with gaming gear than most regular earbuds.