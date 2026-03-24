RBI blocked 61 million cyberattacks on its website in 2025
Between October and December 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stopped an eye-popping more than 61 million cyberattack attempts on its website.
Executive Director P Vasudevan revealed that every single attempt was blocked by the central bank's firewall and security engines, showing just how real the threat is for India's financial sector and why tough cybersecurity matters.
Cyberattack attempts more than doubled in 2025
Cyberattack attempts more than doubled in 2025: from 19 million in April through June to 31 million in July through September, before hitting that massive 61 million mark.
To keep up, RBI now uses AI to spot attack patterns and stop threats before they do damage.
As Vasudevan put it, we can identify patterns and customize our engine to block certain things before they come closer, a smart move given repeated millions of attack attempts targeting the RBI website across recent quarters.
Despite threats, RBI's payment systems running smoothly
Even with all these threats, RBI's payment systems haven't missed a beat.
In February 2026 alone, it pulled off a record-breaking 876 million successful transactions, over a 99% success rate, thanks to strong tech partnerships and advanced security tools like tokenization.
So while hackers keep trying, your payments are staying safe and seamless.