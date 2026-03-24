RBI blocked 61 million cyberattacks on its website in 2025

Cyberattack attempts more than doubled in 2025

Cyberattack attempts more than doubled in 2025: from 19 million in April through June to 31 million in July through September, before hitting that massive 61 million mark.

To keep up, RBI now uses AI to spot attack patterns and stop threats before they do damage.

As Vasudevan put it, we can identify patterns and customize our engine to block certain things before they come closer, a smart move given repeated millions of attack attempts targeting the RBI website across recent quarters.