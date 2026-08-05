Realme 16x 5G launching in India August 12 on Flipkart
Realme's new 16x 5G is dropping in India on August 12 at noon, and you'll find it on Flipkart.
The brand has already started teasing the phone, so if you're curious, you can check out the previews online.
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and 7,000mAh battery
The Realme 16x 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, up to 256GB storage, and a massive 7,000mAh battery, enough for up to 156.2 hours of music playback or nine hours of gaming.
It supports fast charging (45-watt), bypass charging, and even reverse charging.
You get IP65 dust and water resistance and two color options: Endurance Brown and Glory White.
AI 50MP camera and GT Boost
For photos and videos, there's an AI-powered rear camera with a sharp 50MP main sensor plus cool modes like AI Ultra Clarity and Dual-View Video.
Gamers will appreciate the GT Boost engine, advanced vapor-cooling system, and military-grade shock resistance for extra durability.