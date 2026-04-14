Realme launches Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India at ₹13,999

Narzo 100 Lite IP64 and 2TB

The phone comes in three variants and two colors, Thunder Black and Frost Silver, and will be up for grabs from April 21 on Amazon and Realme's site.

It's built tough too, with IP64 dust and splash resistance and military-grade durability.

You also get expandable storage up to 2TB, realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 for a fresh feel, plus a single 13MP rear camera and full HD selfie video support, making it a pretty well-rounded pick if you're watching your budget but don't want to miss out on essentials.