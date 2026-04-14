Realme launches Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India at ₹13,999
Realme just dropped the Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India, targeting anyone who wants solid features without spending a ton.
Starting at ₹13,999 (or as low as ₹12,499 with launch offers), you get a big 6.8-inch HD+ display with a super-smooth 144-hertz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip for everyday tasks, and an impressive 7,000mAh battery to keep you going.
Narzo 100 Lite IP64 and 2TB
The phone comes in three variants and two colors, Thunder Black and Frost Silver, and will be up for grabs from April 21 on Amazon and Realme's site.
It's built tough too, with IP64 dust and splash resistance and military-grade durability.
You also get expandable storage up to 2TB, realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 for a fresh feel, plus a single 13MP rear camera and full HD selfie video support, making it a pretty well-rounded pick if you're watching your budget but don't want to miss out on essentials.