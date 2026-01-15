Next Article
Realme's new P-series phone: 10,000mAh battery is here
Technology
Realme is about to drop its latest P-series phone in India, and it's making waves for its massive 10,001mAh silicon-carbon battery—officially certified and expected to launch as soon as February 2026.
What's inside?
You're getting 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0.
The phone packs a sharp triple camera setup (50MP main, 8MP secondary, and 2MP auxiliary),
Hi-Res Audio support for music lovers, plus a big and smooth display.
Why does it matter?
This phone promises two to three days of battery life on one charge—perfect if you're always on the go or glued to your screen.
At its expected price point (₹25k-30k), nothing else in India offers this kind of battery muscle right now.
While Honor uses similar tech in China, Realme's set to stand out here.