Why Android AICore sometimes takes up extra storage
What's the story
Google's Android AICore, which brings generative AI capabilities to your phone or tablet, has been facing some storage issues. The problem arises due to the large size of its models (Gemini Nano). Now, Google has explained why these storage spikes happen. The company says that when a new version of Gemini Nano is released, AICore temporarily stores both the old and new versions for up to three days.
Storage strategy
Temporary dual storage for safety
The dual storage of old and new Gemini Nano versions is a safety measure. It ensures that if an update fails, your device can quickly revert to the previous version without having to download gigabytes of data again. Once the system confirms that the new version is stable, it automatically clears up the extra space used by this temporary storage process.
Feature overview
AICore's features and capabilities
Android AICore is available on Android 14 and higher for supported devices. It offers a range of features such as advanced proofreading, automatic speech recognition (ASR), scam detection, smart reply, summarization, and translation. These capabilities are designed to enhance user experience by improving grammar correction and language understanding while typing, converting streamed audio into text transcripts, and identifying spam or scam messages.
Privacy protection
Benefits of on-device AI
On-device AI, like AICore, is praised for its ability to enhance privacy, offline functionality, and consistent performance. Google emphasizes that "sensitive information remains on your device. It's never sent to the cloud or to Google." The company also notes that AI-powered features continue to work without a network connection or in sirplane mode. This includes capabilities like text summarization and smart replies.