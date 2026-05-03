Why Android AICore sometimes takes up extra storage

Google 's Android AICore, which brings generative AI capabilities to your phone or tablet, has been facing some storage issues. The problem arises due to the large size of its models (Gemini Nano). Now, Google has explained why these storage spikes happen. The company says that when a new version of Gemini Nano is released, AICore temporarily stores both the old and new versions for up to three days.

Storage strategy Temporary dual storage for safety The dual storage of old and new Gemini Nano versions is a safety measure. It ensures that if an update fails, your device can quickly revert to the previous version without having to download gigabytes of data again. Once the system confirms that the new version is stable, it automatically clears up the extra space used by this temporary storage process.

Feature overview AICore's features and capabilities Android AICore is available on Android 14 and higher for supported devices. It offers a range of features such as advanced proofreading, automatic speech recognition (ASR), scam detection, smart reply, summarization, and translation. These capabilities are designed to enhance user experience by improving grammar correction and language understanding while typing, converting streamed audio into text transcripts, and identifying spam or scam messages.

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