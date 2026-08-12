Record El Nino threat could push Amazon toward degraded savanna

An El Nino that arrived in June 2026 and is increasingly likely to become the strongest on record has scientists seriously worried about the Amazon.

This event is set to heat up Pacific waters by 4 degrees Celsius by December, making droughts and wildfires in the rainforest even worse.

Combined with ongoing deforestation and climate change, there's a real risk the Amazon could shift toward a degraded savanna, the Amazon stores an amount of carbon equivalent to 15 to 20 years of global CO2 emissions.