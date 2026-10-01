Record super El Nino may disrupt global weather through 2027
A record-breaking super El Nino is still going strong and might keep shaking up global weather until 2027.
Ocean temperatures in the key Nino 3.4 region have already hit a wild 5.49 degrees Fahrenheit above normal, and scientists expect them to reach an all-time high by the end of 2026.
So, if you've noticed weird weather lately, this could be why.
El Nino could cause $7.2T losses
This El Nino could stick around, way longer than usual, and its effects are being felt worldwide: think droughts in Australia and heavy rain across parts of the southern US.
Meteorologist Ben Noll says things might start calming down by May or summer next year.
On top of that, experts warn it could make 2027 the hottest year ever and cost the world economy at least $7.2 trillion over five years, yep, that's trillion with a "T."