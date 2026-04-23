Red Balloon Aerospace plans 1st SPB launch from Andhra Pradesh
Red Balloon Aerospace, is about to launch its first super-pressure balloon (SPB) from Andhra Pradesh this year.
This high-tech balloon will float way above airplanes but below satellites (think 20 to 40km up) and snap super clear images of Earth with its advanced camera system.
SPB to boost remote telecom coverage
The SPB isn't just for cool photos: it's designed to boost telecom coverage in remote areas where regular towers don't work well.
Co-founders C.V.S Kiran and Sireesh Pallikonda call it a "We are building towers in the sky that bring connectivity to every village, tribal belt, and coastline where a traditional tower cannot reach. This is not just technology - it is inclusion. It is infrastructure for the next wave of India's growth, and we believe the stratosphere is where that story begins.','" hoping their AI-powered tech will make real-time monitoring and better connectivity possible even in the hardest-to-reach places.