Red Balloon Aerospace plans 1st SPB launch from Andhra Pradesh

SPB to boost remote telecom coverage

The SPB isn't just for cool photos: it's designed to boost telecom coverage in remote areas where regular towers don't work well.

Co-founders C.V.S Kiran and Sireesh Pallikonda call it a "We are building towers in the sky that bring connectivity to every village, tribal belt, and coastline where a traditional tower cannot reach. This is not just technology - it is inclusion. It is infrastructure for the next wave of India's growth, and we believe the stratosphere is where that story begins.','" hoping their AI-powered tech will make real-time monitoring and better connectivity possible even in the hardest-to-reach places.