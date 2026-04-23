India to launch a stratospheric balloon for 'near space' exploration

Red Balloon Aerospace, a pioneering Indian company, is gearing up to launch its first Super Pressure Balloon (SPB) in the second quarter of this financial year. The launch will take place from Andhra Pradesh and marks a major step toward exploring "near space," an unexplored stratospheric layer located between 20 and 40km above sea level. This region is beyond the reach of conventional aircraft and satellites.

Technological prowess SPB's capabilities and applications The Super Pressure Balloon will be equipped with a high-resolution imaging payload, capable of delivering between 25 and 75cm resolution. This is part of a wider range of sensor capabilities that the SPB will offer. The platform can work as a persistent aerial platform, providing telecom coverage in underserved rural areas, monitoring large industrial networks across hundreds of kilometers, supporting disaster management operations across states, and enabling continuous spatial observation for strategic applications.

Connectivity goals Infrastructure layer that doesn't exist yet C.V.S Kiran, Co-founder and CEO of Red Balloon Aerospace, emphasized their mission to build an infrastructure layer that doesn't exist yet in India. He said, "Between the ground and space, there's an entire domain that's been underutilized." Kiran also highlighted how satellites are expensive and take years to deploy while their platforms can be deployed within weeks at a fraction of the cost.

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Inclusion focus Enabling connectivity and real-time monitoring Sireesh Pallikonda, Co-Founder and COO of Red Balloon Aerospace, stressed on the importance of their technology in providing connectivity to every village, tribal belt, and coastline where traditional towers can't reach. He said this isn't just about technology but inclusion too. The SPB will open up connectivity for hundreds of millions living in remote areas and enable real-time monitoring across millions of square kilometers.

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