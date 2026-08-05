Reddit announces AI tools, working on built in abuse prevention
Technology
Reddit just announced some big changes to help new users feel more welcome.
It's working on stronger built-in abuse-prevention systems that could eventually reduce communities' reliance on karma and account-age thresholds.
Plus, it's rolling out AI tools to spot abuse and keep conversations smoother for everyone.
Reddit expands rules hub, clarifies guidelines
The AI-powered Rules Hub (tested by more than 700 communities) is getting a wider launch this year. It uses language models to understand posts and enforce community rules more accurately.
Reddit is also making community guidelines clearer, adding custom tags (flairs), and upgrading the old site workflows as part of its push to make things friendlier and boost engagement.