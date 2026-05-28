Reddit faces global outage

Popular social media platform Reddit has been hit by an outage, with users from the US and India reporting access issues. The problems were mainly seen in the mobile app and desktop website versions of the platform. Downdetector, which tracks real-time outage signals based on user reports and system indicators, saw a spike in complaints early today.

Reported problems Most common issues reported by users The most common issues reported by users were feed loading failures, inaccessible subreddits, and comment sections that didn't refresh properly. The Downdetector heatmap showed the highest number of complaints from regions in the US such as California, Texas, New York, and Illinois. In India, major tech cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai also saw a spike in outage reports.

Widespread impact Outage also affected other social media platforms The data from Downdetector indicated that the service disruption wasn't limited to a single region but affected multiple global user bases. Users on other social media platforms also reported signs of partial service degradation, such as blank home feeds, slow loading times, and error messages while opening posts or comment threads. Some users even said the app seemed to work intermittently, indicating a rolling service issue rather than a complete shutdown.

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Service monitoring Reddit's official status page did not confirm outage Along with user reports, Downdetector also flagged potential issues affecting Reddit's core services, including web access, mobile applications, and API endpoints. Despite the spike in complaints and incident activity during this timeframe, Reddit's official status page did not confirm a full-scale outage at the time of reporting. The platform has acknowledged service instability in past incidents involving degraded performance and delayed content loading.

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