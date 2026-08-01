You can soon watch, listen to viral Reddit posts
What's the story
Reddit has announced a planned feature called "video Reddit," which will permit users to watch videos from the platform, and also listen to the posts in the background. Testing will begin later this year. The announcement was made by CEO Steve Huffman during the company's Q2 earnings call. He highlighted that content inspired by Reddit is already gaining popularity on TikTok, with hashtags like #reddit and #redditstories amassing nearly 30 million posts.
Feature focus
'Video Reddit' to enhance user interaction with content
The upcoming "video Reddit" feature is all about enhancing user interaction with Reddit content, especially in light of the growing popularity of TikTok-style videos.
The announcement comes after the success of another new feature, "video in comments," which was launched in June 2026 and now accounts for over 10% of all video posts on the platform.
Testing phase
Testing to begin later this year
The testing phase for the "video Reddit" feature is set to begin later this year. This move shows how serious Reddit is about improving its video capabilities and keeping up with the latest trends in social media content consumption.