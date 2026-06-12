Reddit now lets you post videos in comments

Feature details

Video replies make conversations more immersive

The new feature from Reddit is aimed at making conversations more immersive and expressive. It gives users the ability to visually demonstrate their ideas or responses in some cases. "We are continually evolving Reddit to deliver a more immersive and authentic human experience," said Chief Product Officer Maria Angelidou-Smith in a blog post. She added that video replies would give users more creative ways to interact within their communities.