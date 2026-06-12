Reddit now lets you post videos in comments
What's the story
Reddit has introduced a new feature that allows users to post videos directly in comment sections. The update, which started rolling out on June 11, is available for all Reddit users in eligible communities. With this addition, users can upload or record video replies in comment threads, expanding the platform's existing engagement formats of text, images, and GIFs.
Feature details
Video replies make conversations more immersive
The new feature from Reddit is aimed at making conversations more immersive and expressive. It gives users the ability to visually demonstrate their ideas or responses in some cases. "We are continually evolving Reddit to deliver a more immersive and authentic human experience," said Chief Product Officer Maria Angelidou-Smith in a blog post. She added that video replies would give users more creative ways to interact within their communities.
Use cases
Video replies can be used for various interactions
Reddit has highlighted several practical use cases for the new feature. These include sharing cooking tips through short recipe videos, demonstrating makeup techniques, posting sports-related clips like football tricks, or responding to Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions with video interaction involving celebrities. The feature has already been tested as part of an alpha program in selected communities.
User experience
How to use video replies on Reddit
In eligible communities where the feature is enabled, users will see a video icon alongside existing image and GIF options in the comment box across platforms. Reddit has also assured that videos uploaded in comments won't autoplay and will respect users' audio settings. Plus, these video comments will be checked through Reddit's safety system before appearing publicly to ensure a safe user experience.