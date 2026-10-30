Reddit will require users to log in before accessing content
What's the story
Reddit, the popular online platform known for its crowdsourced information on a wide range of topics, is making a major change. The company has announced that it will soon require users to log in before accessing its content. This decision comes as part of Reddit's efforts to protect its data and improve user experience, according to CEO Steve Huffman.
Data protection
Addressing data scraping concerns
The login requirement is Reddit's response to the growing problem of data scraping and automated traffic.
Huffman said that most unauthorized access to Reddit happens through its logged-out experiences.
However, he clarified that the company doesn't need to know a logged-in user's identity, just that they are logged in at all.
This change is also expected to help Reddit serve more relevant ads by having more logged-in users.
Implementation plan
Testing for the new requirement starts soon
Reddit will start testing the new login requirement in select markets outside the US in the coming months.
Huffman said they would assess its impact on user experience, business, and the entire Reddit ecosystem before deciding on further steps.
However, he didn't provide a specific timeline for when this change would be rolled out globally or how it would affect users who aren't logged in.
User concerns
A big shift for Reddit
Huffman acknowledged that this is a big change for Reddit, which has allowed logged-out access for nearly two decades.
He said he understands the concerns of users like himself, who have been shaped by the open internet.
However, Huffman stressed that this is the right decision for both Reddit's platform and business.
The move is also intended to encourage users to form an "intentional relationship with Reddit," while preventing unauthorized access by web scrapers.
Identity clarification
Targeted ads and user privacy
Huffman clarified that Reddit doesn't want or need to know anything about a user's real-life identity.
He said, "A non-targeted ad is just a waste of space for everybody."
This statement was met with some skepticism from one user who pointed out the contradiction in his words.
However, Huffman maintained that on Reddit, ads are targeted based on interests expressed through subreddits users spend time in.
Information
User backlash over recent changes
Huffman's announcement has not been well-received by users. This isn't the first time Reddit has faced backlash over unpopular changes. In 2023, the company announced it would start charging for API access ahead of its IPO, sparking outrage and mass account deletions among users.