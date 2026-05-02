Reddit's search function sees 30% growth in weekly users

Reddit , the popular social media platform, has seen a significant increase in the use of its search function. The company's CEO Steve Huffman revealed that there has been a 30% year-on-year increase in weekly users of this feature. This growth comes after years of complaints about the need for improvement in Reddit's search capabilities and subsequent investments by the company to enhance them.

User retention Search driving user acquisition and retention Huffman emphasized the importance of Reddit's search function in driving user acquisition and retention. He said, "On search, we have seen great performance. Search DAUs, WAUs, and queries are up meaningfully year-over-year." The CEO praised his team for their efforts in improving this feature and making it more integrated into the platform with tools like Reddit Answers.

AI integration AI product placement testing and commercial conversations In February, Reddit began testing product placement via AI search results in the US. Huffman revealed that nearly 40% of conversations on the platform are commercial in nature. He also said that 84% of shoppers feel more confident about their purchases after researching on Reddit, further highlighting the importance of this feature for users.

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