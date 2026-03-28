Reddit user says Claude suggested sleep apnea caused uncle's migraines
Technology
A Reddit user shared how their 62-year-old uncle in India struggled with severe migraines for over two decades, despite seeing many doctors and dealing with kidney failure, diabetes, and a past stroke.
After chatting with the artificial intelligence model Claude, they finally got answers that had been missed for years.
Sleep study confirmed sleep apnea
Claude suggested the migraines might be linked to sleep issues, something no doctor had caught.
When asked about snoring and tiredness, the uncle admitted both had been problems.
A sleep study confirmed he had sleep apnea. With a CPAP machine, his migraines eased up at last, showing how AI can help connect the dots in tough cases (but isn't a replacement for real doctors).