Reflection AI lets companies build models, challenging OpenAI and Anthropic

Reflection AI, a US startup, is making waves by letting companies build their own AI models instead of relying on big names like OpenAI or Anthropic.

This move could really change the game, since both OpenAI and Anthropic have been leaning heavily on selling API access and subscriptions:

OpenAI now gets the majority of its revenue from enterprise clients, while Anthropic relies on just two major business customers for one-quarter of its revenue last year.