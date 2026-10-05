Reflection AI lets companies build models, challenging OpenAI and Anthropic
Reflection AI, a US startup, is making waves by letting companies build their own AI models instead of relying on big names like OpenAI or Anthropic.
This move could really change the game, since both OpenAI and Anthropic have been leaning heavily on selling API access and subscriptions:
OpenAI now gets the majority of its revenue from enterprise clients, while Anthropic relies on just two major business customers for one-quarter of its revenue last year.
Reflection AI raises $800 million
Reflection AI has already raised $800 million from NVIDIA and signed a multiyear partnership with SpaceX in June, agreeing to pay $150 million per month for compute generated by the Colossus data center facility in Tennessee.
They're also planning to launch an open-weight model soon that could compete with top Chinese AIs.
All this is putting serious pressure on OpenAI and Anthropic to rethink their pricing and products as they get closer to going public.