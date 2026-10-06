Reflection AI unveils Beam to challenge Z.ai's GLM-5.2, 501B model

Beam focuses on text tasks like reasoning and coding, using a "mixture-of-experts" approach that keeps things efficient.

It reportedly uses 3-4x less inference compute than rivals. The team pre-trained it on 23.8 trillion tokens.

Backed by $4.7 billion from names like NVIDIA and Sequoia Capital, Reflection AI has also inked multi-billion-dollar deals for top-tier chips through 2029, aiming to help companies build custom AIs.

Expect Beam's details and weights to drop later this month for anyone curious or ready to experiment.