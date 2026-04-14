REGENT tests pilotless Squire hydrofoil aircraft to speed remote resupply

Squire 23kg payload 100 nmi

Squire is small but mighty: it has an 18-foot wingspan and can carry up to 23kg for about 100 nautical miles.

Its special design lets it zip across the ocean efficiently, without needing runways or big airports.

As REGENT's Tom Huntley put it, the Defense Department is eyeing Squire to tackle urgent delivery challenges and help modernize military logistics.