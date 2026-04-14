REGENT tests pilotless Squire hydrofoil aircraft to speed remote resupply
Technology
REGENT just tested the Squire, a new drone-like aircraft from REGENT that can fly low over water, float, and even glide on hydrofoils, all without a pilot.
This technology is designed to make moving supplies much quicker and easier, especially in tough or remote spots.
Squire 23kg payload 100 nmi
Squire is small but mighty: it has an 18-foot wingspan and can carry up to 23kg for about 100 nautical miles.
Its special design lets it zip across the ocean efficiently, without needing runways or big airports.
As REGENT's Tom Huntley put it, the Defense Department is eyeing Squire to tackle urgent delivery challenges and help modernize military logistics.