How to lower risk of heart attacks in new mothers

New research has suggested that regular home blood pressure checks could reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, and even potential early death in new mothers who suffered from hypertension during pregnancy. The study was conducted by scientists at the University of Oxford . They found that women who monitored their blood pressure regularly in the weeks following childbirth, showed better arterial function nine months later than those who received routine care.

Medication adjustment Adjusting medication as per blood pressure changes The study also found that when medication was adjusted according to blood pressure changes, women had less stiff arteries. This is a major finding as stiffer arteries are less effective at expanding and contracting, which can lead to high blood pressure and ultimately the formation of clots, that block blood vessels and cause heart attacks or strokes.

Health protection Weeks after childbirth present overlooked opportunity to help women Professor Paul Leeson, a cardiovascular medicine expert who led the study, said these findings indicate that the weeks after childbirth present a "powerful and often overlooked opportunity" to protect women's future health. He emphasized that by just monitoring blood pressure at home, new mothers with hypertensive pregnancies can shield their bodies from future harm.

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Long-term risks Hypertension during pregnancy Hypertension during pregnancy, which affects 5-10% of pregnant women, can damage the mother's organs and threaten the baby's life. Beyond immediate threats, it can also increase long-term health risks. Women with a history of hypertensive pregnancies are three times more likely to develop high blood pressure and twice as likely to develop heart disease later in life.

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Study findings Study involved 220 women on blood pressure medication The Oxford study involved 220 women who had developed hypertension during pregnancy. All were on blood pressure medication but were due to lower their dosage and eventually stop taking the drugs. Of these, 108 women received standard care with medication reduced based on few blood pressure checks in the eight weeks after giving birth. The other women used a monitor for daily home blood pressure checks, feeding the readings into an app shared with doctors who adjusted their medication accordingly.