Relacorilant reduces death risk 35% in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

Ovarian survival up about 4 months

On average, patients taking relacorilant lived about four months longer over two years.

Another drug, pembrolizumab, also showed promise when combined with usual care: patients lived nearly four more months than those on standard care alone.

Pembrolizumab is already Food and Drug Administration-approved in the US relacorilant is approved in the US and both still need more testing before they can be approved in the UK.

For thousands facing ovarian cancer each year, these new options could make a real difference.