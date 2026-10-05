Remove Mac AI deletes Apple intelligence models from macOS 27

The catch? Removing the AI models also turns off features like Siri-related AI features, Writing Tools, and ChatGPT integration. Still, for people stuck with limited storage they cannot upgrade, it seems like a fair trade.

The tool has already gotten a lot of love on GitHub.

Just a heads-up: Apple might block this workaround in future updates since some of the settings it relies on are being phased out, but for now, it still works on the latest version.