Remove Mac AI deletes Apple intelligence models from macOS 27
There is a new open-source tool called Remove Mac AI that lets Mac users clear out Apple Intelligence models from macOS 27, freeing up valuable storage space.
It works by disabling the system that manages these models, wiping out what is already there, and blocking any future downloads, so those big files do not sneak back in.
Tool disables Siri, writing tools, ChatGPT
The catch? Removing the AI models also turns off features like Siri-related AI features, Writing Tools, and ChatGPT integration. Still, for people stuck with limited storage they cannot upgrade, it seems like a fair trade.
The tool has already gotten a lot of love on GitHub.
Just a heads-up: Apple might block this workaround in future updates since some of the settings it relies on are being phased out, but for now, it still works on the latest version.